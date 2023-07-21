The constituted municipal boards are already over the quarantine after the nine that began their journey yesterday. They all fell on the side of the PP, as expected, with the exception of Cañadas de San Pedro, which is one of the two districts – along with La Raya – where the Socialists achieved an absolute majority in the last elections. In fact, the PSOE seized the presidency of the board from the popular Francisco Molina Merlos.

On the other hand, it is the PP that recovers the baton of command in El Esparragal, after the motion of censure that ended in the middle of the last legislature with the mandate of Ángel Pérez, father of the deputy mayor Rebeca Pérez, and historic mayor of this district, who now returns to govern. The popular ones also resume the presidency in San José de la Vega after the parenthesis that led to the motion of censure and the consequent mandate of Cs. It will be here José Antonio Aráez who recovers the command baton.

From there, in the rest of the neighborhoods and districts that formed their participatory bodies yesterday, the popular districts that were already elected at the beginning of the last legislature revalidate their position. This is the case of David Campoy in Monteagudo, Serafín Muñoz in Casillas, Isidro Zapata in Nonduermas, José Hoyos in La Arboleja, Silvia Almarcha in Torreagüera and Juan José García in La Purísima-Barriomar.

After these, and once the Zone Electoral Board dismissed on Wednesday the appeal filed by Vox requesting the suspension of the process, today it will be the turn of Santa María de Gracia, Churra, Patiño, Rincón de Beniscornia, Sucina and Los Martínez del Puerto.