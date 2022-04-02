Alberto Núñez Feijóo is already president of the PP. The Galician leader has been elected this Sunday with 98.35% of the votes in the extraordinary congress in Seville, with which the popular intend to close the “wounds” of an unprecedented crisis that opened the party in channel. Of 3,111 delegates with the right to vote, 2,720 have exercised it, of which 2,619 have supported Feijóo. “This election is just the beginning. The real choice is that the Spaniards choose us to govern their future », he asserted from the stage.