Tomorrow, free parking services will be provided on Sundays, in implementation of Resolution No. (18) of 2022 issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to amend some provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 regarding Organizing car parks in the Emirate of Dubai.

According to the decision, the free day for parking fees became the limit day instead of the Friday on which the parking fees are due, in line with the amendment of the working hours in the country.

The decision announced last Monday stipulated the replacement of Article Six of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 regarding the regulation of vehicle parking in the Emirate of Dubai and its amendments. For 14 hours, from eight in the morning until 10 in the evening, all days of the week, except for Sundays and public holidays.

The decision referred to the parking fees for multi-storey buildings, stressing that they are payable for 24 hours, seven days a week, so that the maximum use of public parking is four continuous hours for side parking, 24 continuous hours for the parking lot of the yards, and 30 continuous days for the parking of multi-storey buildings.

Public parking spaces in Dubai bear the symbols A, B, E, and F, and the symbols reflect the times, tariffs, and terms of use. Examples of category (A) areas include all streets located within the area between Financial Center Street and Zabeel II Street, Al Saada Street “312” and “312” Street. 308» parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road in Bur Dubai.

The tariff for parking service fees in Dubai in areas marked with code A, is two dirhams for half an hour, at a time when fees sometimes differ according to the area code, which expresses the type and size of its commercial and residential uses.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

