The former Treasury councilor with the PP, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, defended the actions of the Government led by José Ballesta with the money from the agreements in the northern part of the municipality. Martínez-Oliva assured that these funds were deposited in an item identified as ‘public land assets’, which was also nourished by other financial sources. And it was from this game that resources were extracted to pay for the most diverse projects. The former councilor reiterated that, in addition, these operations always had favorable reports from the direction of the Economic and Budget Office and the Intervention of the City Council.

Martínez-Oliva also stressed that even the PSOE voted in plenary session in favor of the projects that, according to the information to which LA TRUTH has had access, were paid for with the money received by the Murcia City Council for the urban planning agreements in the northern area. and contrary to the rulings of the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia and the Supreme Court. The former mayor went further and assured that even the current government, headed by the socialist José Antonio Serrano, “has continued to use the same procedure” and has resorted to the public land asset item to pay for projects that have nothing to do with the urban plans that motivated the entry of said money. Martínez-Oliva referred, specifically, to 1.9 million destined for the works of the AVE, as well as five million more distributed in numerous investment projects included in the 2021 Budget, approved by the current local coalition government. Among these items, there are 150,000 for the construction of the new local police stations in El Palmar and Puente Tocinos.

“Absolutely false”



To questions from the media, Martínez-Oliva insisted that all the projects financed with that money had received the approval of Intervention and all the affected services and had been approved at the time with the votes in favor of all the groups. politicians in the respective municipal plenary sessions, including the Socialist Municipal Group. “It is completely false, therefore, that this money has been used in an improper way,” she stressed.