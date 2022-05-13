The I raised this Thursday mathematically sealed its decline to the silver category of Spanish football. The 6-0 loss against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu ended to the hopes of permanence of the group of alessio lisci. The Levante squad was dejected at the end of the match and there were several shows of support that they received from the Real Madrid players, like the emotional embrace of Vinicius to Morales while the Commander gave an interview to Movistar +.

Also Luka modric wanted to send a message of encouragement to all the lifters. On his Twitter account he posted the following message: “It’s never nice to see a team relegated. Much encouragement to Levante and its fans”. Thus the croatian player joins the many shows of support that the Granota club is receiving.