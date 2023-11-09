The parliamentary group of the Popular Party in the Regional Assembly will not support the proposal of Vox, its partners in the autonomous Government, to eliminate financial compensation to the majority unions Comisiones Obreras (CC OO) and UGT and to the Croem employers’ association for participating in dozens of advisory councils. Vox registered this initiative in Parliament on Wednesday so that these collaborations of these entities are carried out free of charge, without receiving any compensation.

The popular spokesperson in the Chamber, Joaquín Segado, indicated this Thursday that he respects the proposal of José Ángel Antelo’s formation, but they do not share it “as it is written.” In his opinion, the measure that he wants to promote Vox “does not conform to what we have signed” in the programmatic agreement that allowed the formation of a joint government after the regional elections.

Vox believes that it does comply with what was agreed in point 25, which focuses on modifying the Law of Institutional Participation to eliminate subsidies to the majority unions (CC OO and UGT) and the Croem employers’ association. “We extend our hand to Vox and the rest of the parties to reach the necessary agreements that allow us to modify this law in the agreed terms, that will be our path and no other,” explained Segado, who is confident that an agreement can be reached with his colleagues in the regional Executive.

Specifically, Vox requests that two sections, 1 and 2, of article 6 of the Institutional Participation Law 5/2007, of July 5, be modified so that the expenses incurred by the most representative intersectoral union organizations by participate in these advisory bodies are “assumed by them with their own resources.”

Alpañez is open to “qualifying” with the PP the elimination of subsidies to unions and employers



The spokesperson for Vox in the Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, said this Thursday after the Meeting of Spokespersons in the Assembly, that Vox is willing to “see how his party’s proposal can or should be qualified,” which “does not is neither unique nor immovable”, to eliminate direct subsidies to the Croem employers’ association and the majority unions CC OO and UGT.

Alpañez also assured that the PP has not flatly said that they are not going to support Vox’s proposal, but has limited itself to saying that it is a Vox proposal. «We are open to compliance with the programmatic pact. “Agreements are signed to be fulfilled” and for that to happen it is necessary to delete the article that refers to the granting of subsidies to unions and employers. «Maybe the Popular Party directly suppresses the Law of Institutional Participation. “Maybe that’s the way,” the Vox spokesperson said ironically.

Regarding the participation of employers and unions in certain forums, observatories, commissions “that in many cases do not meet,” Alpañez pointed out that they are in favor of if the PP sees that the “nuance” involves repealing the law directly,” they “they will dialogue with the PP.” They will also support something that “was put on the table” and that is “to make a kind of inventory of all the forums and organizations and observatories in case they are working and are of no use.” Perhaps, he added, the PP itself proposes eliminating all observatories.

As he explained, “in order to reach the milestone (point 25) formalized in the programmatic agreement” of the coalition government, that article that contemplates subsidies to employers and unions must be removed and leave the Region the same as the rest of Spain because It is “the only one that has legally recognized the granting of direct subsidies to employers and unions for the mere fact of being such. “That does not happen in any autonomous community,” he stressed.

In this sense, Alpañez reiterated “the commitment” that PP and Vox “will work together” so that if some type of subsidy has to be granted or some type of contract must be concluded, it is done through the competitive bidding procedure. “We recognize the social work that both one and the other can represent,” he added in reference to employers and union organizations, but insisted that their subsidies cannot be maintained by law. “That is a milestone that does not exist in any other community.”

The idea is that any amount of public money that goes to employers and unions has a specific purpose to contribute to the common good “we must remove that provision from the law” and in that sense, he assures that they have discussed it with the PP and it was in Vox’s electoral program, because they are convinced that given the economic situation of Murcia “superfluous spending must be completely eliminated and the rest of the expenses that are in the budget must be optimized.”