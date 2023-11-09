The Slovakian women’s main series saw a historic smash.

Basketball There are clear level differences in the Slovakian women’s main league, but the match played at the end of October saw a result that no one could have expected.

League leaders Slávia Banská Bystrica faced promoted Trenčín in their sixth match of the season in what turned out to be a remarkably one-sided display.

Already the first quarter showed what was to come. The home team scored as many as 43 points and gave the visitors only six. And the pace picked up. The second quarter was 53–6, so we went to the break with a score of 96–12.

The third quarter was the calmest for the home team and it was recorded with the lowest score so far, 38–3.

Even though the score was already 134-15 after three quarters, the pace accelerated in the last ten minutes. Slávia took it by a confusing number of 67–1 and thus the entire match with a completely exceptional crushing 201–16.

Less surprisingly, both the points scored and the margin of victory are Slovak records.

Slavic assistant coach Laura van Dalenová said after the match that the team did not aim for 200 points.

“It wasn’t about the points, it was about our game and our attitude,” van Dalenová said of the sportky.sk website by.

“I liked that they never gave up. This is a tough school for them, but I don’t think this will overwhelm them.”

Head coach of Trenčín By Richard Ďorďain according to the team learned a lot from the match.

“We have a lot of young players. We weren’t ready for the whole field press. We have to learn from that for our next matches. The mental process is certainly the most difficult now”, comments Ďorďai.