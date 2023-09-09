This morning the PP presented its allegations before the Constitutional Court against the PSOE’s review of counting the null votes in Madrid from the elections held on July 23. Those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo – from whom the socialists intend to take the seat that the count of the external vote gave them – accuse the Executive chaired by Pedro Sánchez of trying to modify the electoral system “through the back door.”

The popular ones argue in their allegations that the complaint presented by the PSOE is based on “speculation” and that with it “the appellant calls into question the correct functioning of the electoral system as a whole, including not only the Provincial and Central Electoral Boards. , “made up of magistrates and jurists of recognized prestige”

Génova describes the request made by the PSOE as “unusual” and accuses the Government of promoting an “artificial, opportunistic and advantageous” constitutional debate in order to win one more seat – on which it depends whether it will be enough during the investiture of the socialist leader. the abstention of Junts and not a “yes” -.

This same Friday, those from Feijóo requested to remove Judge Laura Díez from the deliberation on the appeal – the PP maintains that she worked for the Government between February 2020 and April 2022 as general director of Constitutional Affairs. The TC will meet next week to make its final decision.