A device equipped with wireless connectivity produced by Valve has received certification in South Korea, but for the moment its nature is shrouded in mystery: is it some peripheral or new Steam Deck model?
Last December the company explained what it wants to change with the next Steam Deck model, so we are not talking about far-fetched projects: the intention to launch on the market an updated handheld has already been confirmed.
It remains to be seen whether this is the case: as reported by Brad Lynch, an enthusiast who is very attentive in particular to the world of VR viewers, the identification code of Steam Index was 1007, that of Steam Deck 1010, while the new device has the code 1030.
The competition is now fierce
Although Steam Deck still holds up well in terms of autonomy and price, also being able to count on a specific certification for games on Steam, it is clear that the success of the device has paved the way for the arrival of several other handhelds generally more powerfull.
Products like ROG Ally (review here) and the upcoming Lenovo Legion GO now make an upgrade of the Deck inevitable, we just need to understand when it will arrive.
