A device equipped with wireless connectivity produced by Valve has received certification in South Korea, but for the moment its nature is shrouded in mystery: is it some peripheral or new Steam Deck model?

Last December the company explained what it wants to change with the next Steam Deck model, so we are not talking about far-fetched projects: the intention to launch on the market an updated handheld has already been confirmed.

It remains to be seen whether this is the case: as reported by Brad Lynch, an enthusiast who is very attentive in particular to the world of VR viewers, the identification code of Steam Index was 1007, that of Steam Deck 1010, while the new device has the code 1030.