The Popular Party of the municipality of Murcia considers that the file of the last complaint of the PSOE against the PP “dismantles all the excuses” with which the Socialists and Citizens justified the motion of censure that evicted José Ballesta from the Consistory of the capital of the Region.

The popular assure that the current socialist mayor “is delegitimized to govern the Murcia City Council”, for which they demand his “immediate resignation”. “Murcians do not deserve a person who has come to power with tricks, who has no city project and who only opposes the opposition,” said the spokeswoman for the Popular Municipal Group, Rebeca Pérez. In addition, the PP is studying “taking legal action for continued offenses against honor by all those who have made statements and have participated in this false complaint.”

«We have always trusted the work and the good work of the Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office. This shows that Justice is the one that has to speak and leave everyone in their place. Moral turpitude does not enter into our code of ethics,” Pérez stressed.

According to the popular ones, in relation to the Parks and Gardens contract, the Justice concludes that in it “the reasons for each of the changes are explained and justifying that the cost that was budgeted was also used in the accepted variations, so that there is no harm.”

«The PSOE of La Glorieta was silent and covered up for months the file of the complaint regarding Parks and Gardens to all Murcians and their own party. The decree is dated at the end of July and the Socialists indicated in October that this investigation was continuing, ”said Councilman José Guillén.

“The false accusations were the support and the argument of PSOE and Ciudadanos to carry out the motion of censure in Murcia, in March 2021, and now, the political trick that they have orchestrated with the sole purpose of getting some armchairs is demonstrated” explained the mayor.

“The PP lies, manipulates and misrepresents”



Given these words, the spokesman for the Socialist Municipal Group, Enrique Lorca, responded forcefully by declaring that “the PP lies, manipulates and misrepresents.” “That is the only weapon of the popular, because they also have no scruples or problems of conscience,” he stressed.

Accompanied by the socialist councillors, Teresa Franco, Carmen Fructuoso, Esther Nevado and Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, the socialist spokesman assured that the motion of censure “was argued, very well argued and more than justified”. “The problem is that it did not take place much earlier because the popular ones have shown they have no decency or shame to lead this City Council, since what the PP has left in these years are pufos that weigh down the accounts,” he denounced.

On the decision to file the cases of the PSOE against the PP in Murcia, the socialist spokesman indicated that “the prosecutor has seen irregularities in everything filed, and has so stated in his reports.” Thus, he gives an example of the prosecutor’s last letter, in which he recognizes “similarities between the videos paid for by the City Council and those used for the PP campaign.”

Likewise, Lorca warned that the joseballesta.es website has disappeared, “where the video of his campaign was hosted and that it is supposedly the same as the one hired and paid with public money to virtually present the second phase of Murcia Río.” For this reason, the socialist spokesman launched a question: «If everything is so clear and if their performance was impeccable, they have it easy: show the invoice, which we still do not see today. Also, if everything is unfounded suspicions, why do they make the information and the website disappear?

“So stop asking for the resignation of Mayor Serrano. It is shameful and disrespectful to all citizens who question the institution,” concluded Lorca.