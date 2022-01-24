The University of Heidelberg became the scene of a killing spree: A man opened fire in a lecture hall. There is one fatality and three injured – what is known so far.

A terrible act in Heidelberg: during a killing spree in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University, a man shot one person and injured three others. As the German Press Agency learned from security circles, a victim died from his severe gunshot wounds a few hours after the crime. The perpetrator is also dead – but his motive remains unclear for the time being.

According to the police, a lone perpetrator shot himself with a gun in a lecture hall while a lecture was in progress on Monday afternoon. He injured four people. He then fled outside. The police initially did not provide any information on the identity of the victim and the perpetrator. From security circles found out dpa but that the fatality is said to be a young woman who was shot in the head by the perpetrator.

According to dpa the man is said to have shot himself. According to initial findings, the man himself was a student. He is said to have had no political or religious motives. Shortly after the crime, the police said at noon that they were not assuming that there were other perpetrators, but were searching the area to be on the safe side.

The police assume that the perpetrator was a lone wolf – “there is no longer a danger”

The police then confirmed at around 3:15 p.m. that the man was a lone perpetrator. “There is currently no longer any danger,” it said. The Neuenheimer Feld in front of the gates of Heidelberg’s old town was largely cordoned off in the afternoon. The police asked motorists to drive around the site so that rescue workers could drive freely.

The police set up a hotline for relatives. Baden-Württemberg’s Science Minister Theresia Bauer (Greens) was on her way to the crime scene in the afternoon. As a spokeswoman said, she first met with university rector Bernhard Eitel and now wanted to get an idea for herself.

What motive drove the perpetrator to his act remains unclear at first. In our ticker you can find out the latest developments in the Heidelberg case. (cg with dpa)