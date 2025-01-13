The Popular Party has again requested this Monday the resignation of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, after having been summoned to testify as a defendant, and has stated that the Supreme Court order “involves the Presidency of the Government itself” in this “plot”.

“According to the order, the Government was in trouble. The President of the Government was probably in trouble,” said the national spokesperson of the PP, Borja Sémper, who was convinced that “everything is going to end knowing”.

Specifically, the Supreme Court has summoned the State Attorney General to declare as a defendant on January 29 in the case where he is being investigated for the alleged leak against Alberto González Amador, the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, considering that the investigations carried out have come to “support” the evidence against him that suggests that he had a “relevant participation” in filtration. He also points to Moncloa as an active actor in the leaking of the emails, as he points out that the Presidency took “steps” so that they ended up being published in the media.

The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, considers that this step puts the prosecutor in “the dock.” “He sanchismo continues to erode our democracy to survive politically. You want maximum powers with minimum controlsnor that of the law,” he stressed, to underline that the Supreme Court “involves the Presidency of the Government itself in García Ortiz’s plot.”

“According to the order of the Supreme Court, Sánchez’s attorney general passed confidential information to Moncloa to attack political adversaries. White and in a bottle: corruption in its purest form,” Gamarra declared in a message on his official account on the social network X.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Popular Group in Congress, Miguel Tellado, recalled the words of the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, on December 19, saying that there were many people who had demanded the resignation of Álvaro Ortiz “without evidence and with hoaxes” and asking “who is going to apologize to the attorney general. The leader of the PP has stressed that now the Supreme Court “cites the State Attorney General as a defendant for revealing secrets.” “Will he apologize? And Sánchez? He must resign immediately”he has asserted.

Later, at a press conference, the national spokesperson of the PP called the situation of Álvaro García Ortiz an “unprecedented scandal in Spanish politics.” In his opinion, “in defense of the dignity of the institution, I should resign today“.

“He should have resigned a long time ago but today, after this order, he should have presented his resignation. And, in any case, the Government of Spain should demand and should publicly tell the Spanish people that this is unacceptable behavior. But, according to this order, the Government was in trouble,” he stated.