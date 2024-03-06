Jeddah second test for the Red Bull RB20

There Red Bull he started 2024 with a double, immediately giving a signal to the competition. The RB20, although it marks a point of discontinuity compared to the RB19, did not disappoint expectations in the first race weekend, obtaining pole position and taking the lead in the race with Max Verstappen, while Sergio Perez climbed from fifth position at the start to square of honor.

The order of arrival, however, should not be misleading. There Ferrari had what it takes to avoid the Red Bull one-two, but Charles Leclerc had brake problems. Mercedes was also unable to run at 100% due to cooling problems. Tomorrow the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin in Jeddah and the rivals of the Milton Keynes team will once again attack the dominator of the ground effect era.

George Russell, who in 2023 after the Bahrain GP was the first to raise the white flag predicting that Red Bull would win all the races last season (only Singapore was missing), this time declared that Red Bull he will win the world titles, but from his point of view there could be some stage victories by his rivals. Helmut Marko is of the same opinion: “Winning all 24 races? We didn't succeed last year, we are far from this scenario, our goal remains to win both championships – the words of the Red Bull consultant reported by the newspaper motorsport-total.com – we are taking one step at a time, Jeddah is a completely different track compared to Bahrain, if we do well there too then we can be optimistic for the future”.