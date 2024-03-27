There will be three most important events in the 2024 Aprilia Tuareg Racing season, off-road motoring events which will see the Italian brand's bike as the protagonist, already in the spotlight last season when it debuted in the Italian Motorally championship but above all it achieved its historic first success at the Africa Eco Race thanks to Jacopo Cerutti, capable of leading the Aprilia two-wheeler to victory in the race which follows the route of the original Dakar.

Events for Aprilia

The events of the 2024 season for Aprilia Tuareg Racing were presented during the MotoGP Portimão GP weekend, with the “Off Road On Track” event which gave a preview of how the off-road project will be structured , with the participation of the official drivers, Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari. The 2024 calendar is divided into three important events: the Italian Motorally Championship with the first race on 20 April, the Hellas Rally Raid scheduled from 24 May to 2 June and the Africa Eco Race from 28 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.