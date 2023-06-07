The Popular Party boasted this Tuesday of being the formation most voted for by the Murcians in 99% of the municipal term of Murcia in the elections of May 28.

The president of the party in the Region, Fernando López Miras, the elected mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the regional coordinator of the PP, Rebeca Pérez, held a working meeting yesterday with the mayors and popular spokespersons in the 67 neighborhoods and districts of Murcia, where they analyzed the electoral results of the past 28-M, highlighting that they won in all the neighborhoods and districts.

One of the proper names in the districts after the last elections is that of Miguel Giménez, mayor of Valladolises. It is the most voted in Spain, obtaining 77% of the total votes cast in this district, surpassing the first mayor of the Línea de la Concepción, Juan Franco, who obtained 75% of the support in this municipality of Campo de Gibraltar with his political project 'La Línea 100X100'. For her part, Nuria Vives, only 23 years old, will be the youngest pedanea and will become the first woman to preside over the Algezares Municipal Board. The PP obtained 311 members in the municipal boards, consolidating itself as the political project most supported by residents and reaching 53% of the total number of political representatives in these territories. In addition, the party highlights that the incorporations of other political formations that it carried out won the elections in their respective territories, achieving an absolute majority in El Palmar, Los Garres, Los Dolores and Gea y Truyols, thanks to the work carried out in these localities by its candidates Verónica Sánchez, Antonio Ramírez, Ismael Gálvez and María José Rodríguez. The youngest village mayoress will be Nuria Vives, 23, who will preside over the Algezares Municipal Council The popular ones also received the majority support of the Murcians in other districts, such as Santo Ángel and San Pío X, where, likewise, they integrated profiles from other parties. Similarly, José Ballesta's candidacy was the second most supported among the ten major Spanish capitals, only behind that of the popular Francisco de la Torre, in Malaga, and ahead of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Valencia, Zaragoza , Bilbao and Palma de Mallorca.

