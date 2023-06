Pd in ​​turmoil





Voices from Nazareno collected from the Dagospia site: Vincenzo De Luca prepares his solo in the Campania region. In the Pd direction there will be no tearing away from the ex Renzians of Reformist base who, for now, want to try to have a voice in the matter to straighten out the political line chosen by the multigender secretary Schlein…

