The PP asks Vox to oppose Sánchez and not Feijóo with immigration

The PP has taken advantage of its first intervention of the year to accuse Vox of focusing on opposing Alberto Núñez Feijóo and not Pedro Sánchez, after the extreme right has suspended budget negotiations in the autonomies. Santiago Abascal’s party announced this measure in December upon learning that the PP would meet with the central Executive to negotiate the distribution of migrant minors, although that meeting was unsuccessful.

The PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, who has not given a press conference in Genoa since the beginning of November, carried out his duties this Thursday in statements to the media. In them he has pointed out the “coincidence” between Vox and Sánchez in “stirring up” their party at the expense of everything, especially on immigration.

“I believe that there are two irresponsible speeches. On the one hand, Sánchez’s, who says that immigration has no impact and must be resolved as he says, and on the other, Vox’s, who says that all evils are the fault of immigration,” he said when asked about the movement of the extreme right, which last summer broke the autonomous governments it maintained with the PP. At that time, those from Feijóo had reached a specific agreement with the Government and the Canary Islands for the distribution of migrant minors to other autonomous communities.

Last December, the PP agreed to resume talks with the Government to seek an agreement on the immigration law. The Government is trying to reform this rule to establish a stable mechanism for the distribution of minors, which does not depend on specific agreements such as the one in the summer. After learning about that meeting, Vox sought another media coup by announcing that it was suspending Budget negotiations with the PP in the different autonomies.

That is why this Thursday Sémper wanted to send a message to Abascal’s party. “We oppose Pedro Sánchez and not the opposition,” he said. “Vox will have to explain why it is much more interested in opposing the opposition than Pedro Sánchez,” he concluded.

Regarding the negotiations with the Government and the Executive of the Canary Islands, Sémper has said that there is no date for a new meeting, although he has assured that his party is willing to sit down when necessary, to “dialogue” and “reach agreements.” But he has warned Sánchez that he cannot pretend that the negotiation is about the PP saying “yes to everything” while concluding that the problem with the negotiations is that the Government “does not lead.”

“Whoever governs has the obligation to lead the policies,” he said, pointing out that other countries such as that of the far-right Giorgia Meloni have managed to contain the number of arrivals. The PP has been twisting the data in this sense since the summer. Of course, Sémper has lowered his tone with respect to Miguel Tellado, who last week accused the Government of wanting to overthrow the Canarian executive, in which the PP is allied with the Canarian Coalition. The national spokesperson has attacked Sánchez for using this issue in a “frivolous” way and placing himself “behind the banner.”

Last week the Canary Islands president blamed the Government for the lack of agreement but also against the PP, which he pointed out for hiding behind “excuses” to block any type of agreement on immigration.

The law to bury historical memory “sounds extraordinarily good”

In the midst of this tension between Vox and the PP in the regional governments, the president of Extremadura, María Guardiola, agreed a few days ago to process one of the laws that the extreme right has promoted in all territories during the last year with the aim of burying all historical memory policies, under the euphemism of laws of concord. The Extremadura Government made this move as a new nod to Abascal’s party to try to bring its support closer to the budgets.

A gesture that Sémper endorsed this Thursday. “The presidents know what they have to do and that is to offer reasonable and sensible policies,” began the spokesperson, who went on to say that everything that sounds like “concord, understanding, a meeting between Spaniards” sounds “extremely good” to him. ”. “Look how good it sounds to talk about harmony instead of walls,” the leader concluded.