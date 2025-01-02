There are certain people who are listened to when they speak, and in the world of technology, one of these brilliant and authoritative minds is Bill Gates.

Due to his history and clear passion for this sector, which increasingly has more weight in our society, the opinion of the founder of companies like Microsoft is very relevant and interesting since In the past he has shown that he has a good nose for the path to follow.

As he has been doing for several years now, at the beginning of a new year, Gates shares a series of predictions and advice, and for this 2025 it was not going to be any less. The co-founder of Microsoft has always shown himself to be passionate about learning, and that is why he maintains that for this year The best investment anyone can make is in their own education..

This advice, which is not the first time he has given it, may seem simple and basic, however, Gates is not specifically referring to starting a new university degree (although he always encourages this too), but rather to train yourself and take advantage of your free time to develop new skills with Artificial Intelligence.

Nobody doubts that AI is the technology of the moment and of the future, and therefore knowing how to take advantage of this technology not only serves to grow personally, but also makes you increase your value in the labor marketwhich It will help you grow, be more successful, and hopefully make more money.

The magnate praises informal education, which is that which includes the use of websites, books and workshops, which It allows people to acquire knowledge at their own pace and following the path they prefer. And today there are hundreds of courses, applications and more that not only offer you a starting point at a basic level, but also allow you to specialize in various areas.

Gates points out that those seeking success must be willing to invest in emerging areas, and AI and everything that will develop and achieve from it, It is going to be the great revolution that is going to fully impact all our jobs and all our lives, so it is clearly worth getting your act together, learning and adopting AI to have a prosperous 2025.