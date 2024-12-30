The PP accuses Sánchez of using immigration to try to “overthrow” the Government of the Canary Islands

The PP believes that the Government is trying to use the migration crisis to overthrow the Government of the Canary Islands, of which they are a part along with the Canary Coalition. This is the response given this Monday by the party’s parliamentary spokesperson, Miguel Tellado, to the complaints of the president of the archipelago, Fernando Clavijo, who has accused his partner of “blocking” with “excuses” the distribution of minors to other communities.

The Government considers it impossible to agree on the reception of migrant minors with the PP and is already negotiating with Junts to reform the law

“Sánchez is using the immigration drama to try to overthrow the Government of the Canary Islands. “It is the only thing that Pedro Sánchez intends,” Tellado said in a press conference this morning in the Congress of Deputies, in which he avoided clarifying whether his party would be willing to support a reform of the Immigration Law that establishes a method stable distribution of migrant minors to other communities.

This Monday, Clavijo has demanded that the Government promote this reform via royal decree so that it can come into operation immediately, but until now Moncloa has rejected that formula as it does not have enough support to validate it later in Congress. To do this, he would need the support of Junts or the Popular Party, with whom they have been negotiating since the summer without success.

The last attempt occurred at a multilateral meeting on December 5, at the call of the Government and with the presence of the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, that of Ceuta, Juan José Vivas, and a PP delegation headed by the parliamentary spokesperson, Miguel Tellado. The meeting ended without an agreement due to the total blockade of the party that leads the opposition. Sánchez was also unable to obtain an agreement during the presidents’ conference held that weekend in Santander.

The PP finds immigration a very delicate terrain in the middle of the conflict with Vox, which after leaving the autonomous governments that it shared with the popular ones – it still maintains agreements in dozens of city councils – now threatens to leave the regions governed in a minority by the PP do accept the reception of kids who arrive alone in Spain. The reason for the breakup half a year ago was precisely that the popular parties closed a specific agreement for the distribution of migrant minors from the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla to other communities.

“We have attended different meetings called by the government to talk about the immigration crisis and we found a Government that is not willing to change its immigration policy,” Tellado responded this Monday when asked about Clavijo’s statements and his possible vote for favor of a decree. “The situation is so serious that this cannot be fixed with specific distributions of minors between communities. We need a comprehensive state policy against immigration lack of control,” added Tellado, who asks that Spain follow the example of other European countries such as the Italy of the far-right Giorgia Meloni.

While avoiding answering whether his party would be willing to approve the immigration reform via decree, as requested by Clavijo but also by the president of Ceuta, of the PP, Juan Vivas, Tellado has accused the Government of not having an “immigration policy”, of being “installed in the “call effect” and to propose “goodist” solutions.

“Why hasn’t the Government been able to put forward a proposal? Out of laziness, out of disinterest or because the only thing they want is to deteriorate the government of the Canary Islands and achieve its breakup,” the popular spokesperson said for the second time at the press conference. Just hours before, in that interview on Cadena SER, Clavijo had attacked Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party for hiding with “excuses” to block the immigration agreement. In his opinion, it is “absolute irresponsibility” that the situation is “blocked” and that the PP does not give a “high-level response to a humanitarian drama”, although he has specified that the greatest obligation falls on the Executive.

According to Calvijo, “both are leaving the Canary Islands alone in the face of an unprecedented migratory crisis and all those boys and girls.” “We are still stuck in I want but I don’t wantbut both are complicit in keeping the situation going. The Government of Spain, because it does not act and intervene, which is empowered by the Constitution, and the PP because it blocks it,” he said about his partner in the Canary Islands government.

The PSOE asks Clavijo to expel the PP from the Government

The socialists, meanwhile, make an explicit call to the Canarian president to “expel” the PP from the coalition executive chaired by Clavijo, for not accepting the “solidarity distribution” of unaccompanied migrant minors that the Canarian Coalition and the PSOE agreed upon. .

The Secretary of Institutional Policy and Training of the Federal Executive Commission of the PSOE, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, regretted this Monday that Clavijo holds “the Popular Party and the PSOE equally responsible in relation to the drama we have in the Canary Islands involving, fundamentally, children and unaccompanied girls who reach the coasts.” “The enemy has him at home and sits with him, which is neither more nor less than the Popular Party,” said Gómez de Celis, who recalled that the PSOE and the Canarian Coalition approved a reform of the Immigration Law that the “Government partner” in the Canary Islands fell in Congress.

“Therefore, your enemy, the enemy of the Canaries, is the Popular Party,” insisted the socialist leader, who has demanded that Clavijo “force his government partner to reach that agreement for the solidarity distribution of the unaccompanied boys and girls who have arrived” to the archipelago, or “expel the popular ones from the island government.”