The Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports has paid, two months after the disaster, the first 1,000 financial aid for non-university students and families with school-age children affected by the dana, for a total amount of 600,000 euros.

He number of requests received, within the established period of December 1 to 16, 2024, through the electronic headquarters and records, has been 9,564 in totalas reported by the Ministry.

These direct aid have been approved in Royal Decree-Law 8/2024, of November 28, whose article 45 establishes an aid of 600 euros for each student that has had their home or study center affectedwith the aim of defraying replacement costs for textbooks and school or study materials.

Of the applications received, 59.37% come from students whose educational center has been affected by the damage, while 40.63% are from students with affected housing.









Among the applicant students, the 32.83% are Primary Education students; 26.2% Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO); 14.99% from Early Childhood Education, and the rest come from Baccalaureate, Higher and Intermediate Vocational Training, and other education contemplated in the Law. 84.79% of the applications correspond to minor students.

The rest of the applications are still in administrative processing, and will be resolved through partial granting resolutions, as the process of reviewing aid applications progresses.