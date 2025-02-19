The dreaded Manchester City, in the end, was the easiest rival has put it in the Bernabéu to Real Madrid in what we have been seasonal. A soulless team appeared, disconnected, unrecognizable and inoperative. A shadow of an old acquaintance of which there is hardly anything left. Neither pressed, nor attacked, nor seemed too much to go to the next round. Without faith and without style. The monumental collapse of this team will be studied. Guardiola has a reconstruction of the most enigmatic because the failure is so colossal that one cannot even identify the real problem of this Manchester City that was dragged in a indolent and improper way by the Bernabéu. Reducing everything down Rodri would be to fall into magical thinking. The City was already. And Madrid was so comfortable against the Mancunians that at times it seemed like a friendly summer match. It was a splendid encounter that of whites. Madrid showed overwhelming superiority, a total domain, at times until redundant. Accustomed to each game against the English being a Vietnam, such as biting a cable of the electric laying, the atmosphere that was breathed in the stadium was of a certain perplexity and strangeness. After so many nights of Bruxism, nobody expected such a placid evening in which to rest in a loose leg by the Castilian. The City was an elastic gum of itself and it was not fun to train with it. The greatest suspense that was lived during the game was to try to guess Ancelotti changes. And the only thing to regret ended up being Bellingham’s loss for the first leg. It was a match of those that make you pass under football. A review. Mbappé certified with three goals, of different style each, which is already the one before. Maybe during the first section of the season it was affected by the same mysterious virus that now seems to have contracted the City and for which you become unrecognizable without there being a diagnosis too clear. The Frenchman of the countryside came out with the public standing, something of all unthinkable just a month and a half ago. What does seem clear is that Valverde will not move from the side in the remainder of the season for the important games. With the Uruguayan back the white defense gains consistency and poise. The ability of 8 White to be competitive in any position where they put it is amazing. The same plays as a steering wheel, which throws offenses, which looks down to mud as a side, that an Ikea closet mounts you at home if you are called a Saturday morning. He is a quiet leader, of those who know that there is no more effective order than the example. Clean, fix and give splendor. Madrid will know Friday if you face Atlético de Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16. Simeone and Xabi Alonso are already threatening on the horizon. The snacks are over. The exciting begins, the nights that are not forgotten begin. That the trumpets sound.

#Javier #Aznar