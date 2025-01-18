The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarrahas accused this Saturday the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezof “colonize” private companies, after proposing the replacement of the presidency of Telefónica with the objective that José María Álvarez-Pallete be replaced by the president of IndraMarc Murtra.

“It is not enough for the Government to colonize public institutions, now it also wants to colonize private companies,” Gamarra lamented in implicit allusion to Telefónicain a popular event held at the Espai Baronda civic center in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona).

For Gamarra, “nothing is outside the interest of the PSOE to extend ‘sanchismo’ even if it is at the cost of the prestige of one of the companies that is Brand Spain abroad and which is also an international leader in its sector”.

The general secretary of the popular parties has spoken this way after the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), a public entity attached to the Ministry of Finance and through which the Government owns 10% of Telefónica, has activated said relay at the head of the company.

Likewise, Gamarra has assured that they are following the movement carefully and concern “to demand all the explanations and all the responsibilities that are necessary.”