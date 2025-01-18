



































































































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Girona – Seville of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Montilivi at 2:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar, DAZN LaLiga 2, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Girona – Seville

Classification and statistics between Girona – Seville

Girona comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



Deportivo Alavés



while Sevilla played their last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Valencia



. He Girona currently occupies the position number 5 of LaLiga EA Sports with 31 points, while its rival,

Sevilleoccupies the place 13 with 23 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Girona calendar, the Sevilla calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.