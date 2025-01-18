Follow the LaLiga EA Sports football match between Girona and Sevilla live
The meeting Girona – Seville of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Montilivi at 2:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar, DAZN LaLiga 2, MAX
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Girona – Seville
Classification and statistics between Girona – Seville
Girona comes to the match after having faced each other the day before
Deportivo Alavés
while Sevilla played their last LaLiga EA Sports match against
Valencia
. He Girona currently occupies the position number 5 of LaLiga EA Sports with 31 points, while its rival,
Sevilleoccupies the place 13 with 23 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Girona calendar, the Sevilla calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.
