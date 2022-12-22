The US Weather Service warned Thursday of a “once-in-a-generation” winter storm threatening to wreak havoc on the travel plans of millions of Americans this Christmas.

(Also: The cruel crime that was committed in a McDonald’s with a mysterious call)

The airlines told travelers that brace for delays and cancellations after an arctic cold front gripped the center of the country on Wednesday. It is expected to cross the Midwest and head toward the East Coast on Friday.

(You can read: Volodimir Zelensky asks the US for more help to accelerate the Ukrainian victory)

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned in its 0822 GMT forecast that the storm “will have widespread and potentially devastating impacts in the center and east” of the country.

“Record cold and life-threatening wind chills over the Great Plains would spread across the eastern half of the nation on Friday,” the bulletin said.

(Also: Shock in Toronto for the homicide of a homeless person at the hands of eight minors)

He also warned of wind chill with temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius in some areasand urged to take precautions.

Some places could see thermometers drop as low as -56 degrees.

Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken.

“Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken” while “hypothermia and death are also possible from prolonged exposure to cold,” he warned.

(Keep reading: US announces shipment of Patriot missiles to Ukraine for the first time)

The NWS stated that strong gusts and heavy snowfall could cause serious damage to infrastructure and disrupt air and road travel.

The warning coincides with reports from the Transportation Security Administration that travel volume on these dates is close to pre-pandemic levels, with the greatest movement on Thursday.

(Also: What does the US say about the temporary immigration relief requested by Colombia?)

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimated that more than 112 million people will travel more than 80 km between Friday and January 2, the vast majority by car.

bomb cyclone

The Federal Aviation Administration warned for its part that strong winds and snowfall could delay flights in the main air hubs of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago and Denver.

In Denver, the temperature is expected to plummet from a high of 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 26 below zero on Thursday.

Authorities in the Colorado capital opened the Denver Coliseum as an emergency warm-up center.

(We recommend: USA: uncertainty reigns at the border after decision to maintain Title 42)

AccuWeather meteorologists said that the storm could quickly become what is known as a “bomb cyclone”which occurs when the pressure drops and a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass.

The NWS in Buffalo, New York, called it a “once-in-a-generation storm” with wind gusts of more than 105 km/hr, wind chills of 6-12 degrees below zero and scattered power outages or possibly widespread. Minneapolis meteorologists described the phenomenon as a “high-level, life-threatening event” that “should be taken seriously.”

In Fort Worth, Texas, the NWS said it did not expect the cold snap to be as devastating as the one in February last year, when freezing temperatures killed dozens and left millions without power in that southern state.

And in Washington, DC, lawmakers were scrambling to agree on a sweeping $1.7 trillion budget bill before the storm disrupted their travel plans.

AFP AGENCY