His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced today that the Emirate of Dubai will maintain its Arab and regional leadership in the Global Competitiveness Index for Cities 2022 issued by the Japanese Mori Memorial Foundation.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Dubai has maintained its Arab and regional leadership in the Global Competitiveness Index for Cities 2022 issued by the Japanese Mori Memorial Foundation.”

Moh continued, “I am happy that Dubai ranked fourth in the world in the ‘axis of cultural interaction’, and we congratulate Sheikha Latifa for this achievement, which reflects Dubai’s position as a center for culture and creativity globally.”