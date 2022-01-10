The Power of the Dog won the prize for best drama film at the lackluster 79th edition of the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The US Film and Television Awards were presented in a private, non-public gathering, as the organization behind it has come under heavy fire for a lack of diversity and ethics.

Based on a 1967 novel The Power of the Dog is about the brutal battle between two brothers on a ranch in the Montana Valley, who are polar opposites. In addition to the prize for best drama film, The Power of the Dog Also Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Best Director (Jane Campion).

The remake of West Side Story from director Steven Spielberg was the other big winner in the film categories, taking gold statuettes for Best Musical or Comedy Movie, Best Actress (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariane DeBose).

The award for best drama series on television went to succession about the fictional Roy family, who run a global media conglomerate. This made squid game trumped, the most-watched series on Netflix ever. The Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Series on Television went to hacks, which is about the collaboration between a seasoned comedian who wants to stay relevant and a young comedy writer.

Not on television and live streams

The winners of the Golden Globes were announced via the organization’s website and on social media, but there was no televised or live-streamed star gala. The American television channel NBC decided not to broadcast this year’s edition after continued and mounting criticism over the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which distributes the awards, and the judges’ close ties to film studios.

The journalists and photographers who form the jury often allow themselves to be celebrated extensively and it seems that their vote can be bought with this. Also, until October, none of the then 87 jury members were black. Presenter Tina Fey unequivocally drew attention to this at last year’s ceremony: “We all know that awards are stupid, but even in stupid things inclusivity is important and there are no black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. HFPA, you may not have received the memo, but this has to change.” As a protest, actor Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globes he has won in his career last May.

In order to become more diverse, the HFPA took in 21 new film journalists of various origins in October, but that was not possible NBC and fail to convince several actors to turn it into a celebratory televised red carpet gathering like other years.

List of most important winners of the Golden Globes 2022

Drama movie The Power of the Dog

Comedy movie/musical West Side Story

Drama series succession

Comedy series hacks

Miniseries or TV movie The Underground Railroad

Animation film encanto

foreign film Drive My Car (Japan)

movie actress Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

movie actor Will Smith, King Richard

Actress in comedy film or musical Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Actor in comedy film or musical Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Actress in series Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Actor in series Jeremy Strong, Succession

Comedy Series Actress Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Series Actor Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Movie director Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

movie screenplay Belfast

movie song No Time to Die, Billie Eilish