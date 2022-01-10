More travel restrictions came into effect in Italy starting today, Monday, due to the increase in infections with the Corona virus.

Under the new restrictions, people must prove they have received a vaccination or have recovered from the coronavirus in order to visit hotels, convention centers and restaurants.

Means of internal and long-distance transportation.

Tourists from European Union countries can use the QR code for their vaccination certificates to travel around Italy.

The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, approved the rules at the end of last year.

This expands the restrictions imposed on daily life, especially for unvaccinated people, because a negative test result for the Corona virus will not

be sufficient in many places.

The new rules for establishing a case related to the virus also apply to sports teams. Football players, for example, must have

They were vaccinated or recovered from the disease to be allowed to play.

Italy, which has a population of about 60 million, has recently witnessed a sharp increase in the number of infections with the Corona virus.

During the last seven days, the infection rate reached a record level, with 1669 cases per 100,000 people nationwide.

Today, Monday, the study returns again in most of Italy’s 20 provinces, after the winter holidays. Some experts and politicians fear that too many chapters will be shifted

Schools are forced to close to distance learning due to the high number of injuries among students.

On the railways, train trips are expected to be canceled due to lack of staff due to the high number of injuries.