Transmitted from the Ecuavisa signal, “The power of love” is a reality TV show that hosts singles from various Latin American countries. They have the task of living together in a house for a certain period to share all kinds of experiences while looking for their better half.

The first season of the romantic reality show had 18 characters, nine women and nine men, who captivated the Peruvian and foreign audiences week after week with their hilarious occurrences and compromising scenes.

However, only some of the romances that were born on screen are still valid to date. Next, we tell you about the love affairs of the most controversial couples in the couples contest.

Edgar Rivera and Claudia Pena

After several comings and goings with many flirtations and tension, before the end of the reality show, the Bolivian host Claudia Peña and the Puerto Rican Édgar Rivera declared their love. Shortly after they decided to make their courtship official.

However, happiness did not last long, as the young man decided to end the relationship. For his part, Claudia, better known as “La Piña”, respected his decision.

Claudia Peña and Edgar Rivera met while filming “The Power of Love.” Photo: diffusion

Griss Romero and Sergio Acuna

Another of the couples that did not prosper was the one formed by Griss Romero and Sergio Acuña. As the former Honduran beauty queen commented on her social networks, the reason that led to their separation was distance and personal interests that did not go hand in hand.

One month after completing the recordings of “The power of love”, Griss Romero announced the end of his relationship with the reality boy. “The truth is that it is very difficult. We are super far away, maintaining something like this is very difficult and more than that we have different goals, ”were the words he used to tell about his breakup in his networks.

Despite having finished his affair, Griss affirmed that Sergio was the most beautiful thing that happened to him on the Ecuavisa program.

Mariela Lemus and Alejandro Royg

It certainly became one of the strongest romances on the show, but also one that was out of the public eye by the time the show ended. After meeting the winners of the contest, the duo headed to Honduras, Mariela’s homeland, to spend Christmas and New Year with the reality girl’s family.

Alejandro returned to Paraguay and everything was going well, since they had plans to see each other in February; however, in the middle of the same month, it was learned by Mariela herself that the relationship had ended.

“Yesterday (February 15, 2022) I communicated on my networks that my relationship with Alejandro ended a few days ago, I did not say anything else because it seems unnecessary to me to expose privacy (…) He is one in a million, I do not I regret having shared with him, he is a man with values, with principles, with a beautiful heart, he is not playing for this dirty world, that’s why I chose him, that’s why I love him, “said the young Honduran in Instagram stories.

Austin Palau and Yillian Atkinson

The former member of “This is war” had an obvious romantic connection with Yillian Atkinson in the last weeks he was in Turkey. After the recordings of the program were completed, Austin Palao returned to his native Peru and was invited to the “Amor y fuego” program on December 22, 2021 to provide details of his love life.

It was there when Luciana Fuster’s ex-partner confirmed that the romance with the Puerto Rican model had come to an end. “The program was about to end and the weather was not on our side. And I had these music projects,” she said.

“And the truth is, a relationship as such could not have been given for time, for distance, and I feel that if you are with someone it is to give your 100%. (She) is super cute. It was a very natural connection. We have a very good friendship,” added Said Palao’s brother.

Andres Salvatierra and Mare Cevallos

When viewers believed that the relationship between Mare Cevallos and Andrés Salvatierra had cooled, the reality boy was encouraged to ask her live to be his girlfriend.

In chapter 124 of “The power of love”, the followers of the program witnessed the officialization of their relationship. Despite their brief but exciting history, at the end of November they decided to separate in the ‘red room’.

Salvatierra indicated that he preferred that they remain friends and asserted that the only solution between them was friendship. “You will always want more, when you wanted me to show you off, I showed off and I did, and you still wanted more. And if I do things just to please you, at some point I’m going to stop doing them because it’s not me, “said the young man in the red room. However, the couple met again after participating in “The power of love” to resume their relationship and, since then, everything has been happiness for them.

Renier Left and Melissa Gate

It was the duo that added the share of passion in the reality show. The participants had several differences but knew how to overcome them to get ahead with their relationship; however, that was not enough.

Melissa Gate ended her relationship with Renier Izquierdo on January 4 of this year through states on her official Instagram account. “I am going to ask you to please stop sending me anything from Mr. Renier Izquierdo. The thing about us is over and I already want to turn the page, ”said Gate bluntly.

Andreina Bravo and Miguel Melfi

Andreína Bravo and Miguel Delfi were crowned winners of the reality show “El poder del amor”. Pleasant months of much learning passed, but their romance also came to an end.

The pair of reality boys followed the example of their peers and chose to “make way for a friendship,” according to the young singer told the press. “My relationship with Andreína ended a few days ago, we both know the reasons,” said the Panamanian Melfi during his time on the Ecuadorian program “In contact” in January 2022.

Before the broadcast of the final episode, it was known that Andreína Bravo and Miguel Melfi won The power of love. Photo: Andreina Bravo/Instagram

Don Day and Elizabeth Cader

Don Day and Elizabeth Cader’s relationship continues from strength to strength. At the beginning of November 2021, the young man made his romance with the reality girl public and not only clarified that he was fully in love with Cader, but also launched with a tremendous spoiler for the series by revealing that both had already been eliminated from the program.

“I want to be a spoiler for my exit and not only mine, but that of the woman of my life, Elizabeth Cader. Today it may be the pleasure for many, but I also know that I am giving myself the luxury of living the love that I feel with you, my life. I love you as I did not think to love and I want to continue writing this story that surprises me more and more ”, was read in the long message that Don Day dedicated to his love interest.

To date, the duo continues to enjoy a stable relationship.