Spain it’s played all against Scotland. The Red has the possibility of achieving the Ticket to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand two days before the end of the qualifying phase. That’s why it’s a date marked in red since November. You know if you win will attend his third World Cup datesomething historical. The Spanish would again occupy a place among the chosen ones, among the world powers. It cost a lot to achieve for Canada 2015Already not so much for France 2019. Australia and New Zealand 2023 can arrive almost like a walk.

In front will be a old acquaintance, Scotland. Faces have been seen in seven occasions, with three draws and four wins for La Roja. The lastan amazing 8-0 that left those of Pedro Martínez Losa, the Spanish coach of Scotland, in trouble. The Selection gave them an almost fatal blow. Today in Hampden Park can be the definitive. Of course, Vilda is reluctant to trust, despite the statistics. The coach has already warned that rrecover important pieces as is the Chelsea player, Erin Cuthbert. It will be the maximum danger for the Spanish defenders.

The National Team arrived in Scotland with a less player for the drop of claudia pina. Barcelona’s striker was injured against Brazil and no other player entered in his place. This is coupled with Mariona, Athenea, Cardona are not there… Thus, the front plot will be a complete unknown. in the center of the field he doesn’t have Patri Guijarro either. In defense, the four indisputable are expected.

The Red will go go all out in glasgow and it won’t matter if the local fans, who will come en masse, turn up. They know to leave homework done before to go to the European Championship it is a triumph. And a calm.