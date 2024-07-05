This Saturday, July 6th, Blue Cross debuts in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXreceiving the Mazatlan in it Sports City Stadiumwith the aim of starting off on the right foot. The last time they faced each other was on January 27, 2024, with La Máquina winning 2-1, thanks to the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez and Angel Sepulveda.
For this tournament, La Máquina signed the Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from the Atlanta Unitedbut unfortunately, during the preseason against America from Cali He was injured and will miss the start of the championship after suffering a sprained left ankle, which means he will be out for ten days undergoing rehabilitation.
Likewise, the other signing was Andres Montanoprecisely from the Mazatlanwho has already added minutes in preseason, while Jorge Sánchez has already reported to La Noria and it is expected that his incorporation will be made official on Friday, but it seems unlikely that he will appear in the starting lineup, without forgetting that according to several sources, Luis Romo would be close to returning to the club.
On the casualty side they said goodbye to Rafael Guerrero and Luis Jimenez. On the other hand, the Uruguayan Christian Tabo is not part of the plans after returning from his loan, the central defender Carlos Salcedo He is seeking the termination of his contract due to the insecurity issue, so his agent is already looking for a place for him abroad; finally, the Argentine Augusto Lotti also returns and will not be taken into account either.
The purple team hired as helmsman Victor Manuel Vucetichwhile in their highs they are Alan Torres (Chivas), Mauro Lainez (America) and Jordan Sierra (Queretaro)losing to Andres Montanowho will meet them again this Saturday.
Regarding the casualties, they said goodbye Luis Olivas and Sergio Floreswho finished their loan and return to Chivasapart from that they will not have Alan Medina and Jose Madueñain addition to the Ecuadorian Stiven Plaza (Merida Deer). Finally, the Venezuelan Eduard Bello and the Panamanian Yoel Barcenas They continue to dispute the Copa America 2024.
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier – He was the surprise of the last tournament, becoming a revelation in his first half of the year, and being a consistent star of the team. Since he was not called up for the Copa América, the coaching staff can count on the skilled Colombian.
Defense: Willer Ditta – Despite having had several detractors for his poor performances at the beginning of the C2024, the Colombian finally performed at the level of his abilities, exchanging boos for applause.
Defense: Gonzalo Piovi – Independiently of it Carlos Salcedo Whether he continues or not, the Argentine has become the benchmark for the lower half and the leader of the defense. He is expected to maintain a good level for his second championship in Mexico.
Left back: Carlos Rotondi – Although the Argentine is at his best when he appears as a left winger, he has also been used in that area. Although the coach Martin Anselmi ended up using a three-man line in the grand final, he would return to a four-man line.
Right back: Rodrigo Huescas – There was a lot of talk about the possible departure of the youth player to Europe, but in the end he stayed after having renewed his contract. It is expected that he will continue to grow and be a key piece, since he is a wild card by dominating several positions.
Pivot: Charly Rodriguez – In the last tournament he was frequently used as a playmaker behind the ‘9’, but he would return to his duties from the beginning of his career as a holding midfielder, being in charge of starting the attack from the bottom half.
Midfielder: Lorenzo Faravelli – Another one who arrived last semester and left a good taste in the mouths of the fans. Although Andres Montano He arrived as a reinforcement, he could possibly be saved and then entered and taken away little by little.
Left inside: Ignacio Rivero – The Uruguayan captain is another of the strategist’s wild cards, as he can appear as a full-back, pivot and winger. On this occasion, he could be in charge of the attack on the left side.
Right inside: Alexis Gutierrez – Another young man who grew a lot thanks to Martin AnselmiThe strategist made the decision to give him a bigger role and he responded well. In addition, he was the one who scored the most goals in the preseason.
Forward: Uriel Antuna – It wouldn’t be an experiment because last semester the coach used El Brujo as a false striker several times. It’s true that he shines more as a winger, but the tactic worked for the team.
Forward: Angel Sepulveda – It was a fact that Giorgos Giakoumakis He was going to be the starter, but his injury kept him away, in addition Gabriel Fernandez He is still not fully recovered. El Cuate has another opportunity to show the coaching staff that he should continue as a starter.
This is how Cruz Azul’s possible lineup would look (4-4-2):
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rotondi, Rodrigo Huescas
Midfielders: Charly Rodriguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Nacho Rivero, Alexis Gutierrez
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Angel Sepulveda
Substitutes: Mateo Levy, Andres Gudiño, Jorge Sanchez, Andres Montano, Erik Lira, Camilo Candido, Bryan Gamboa, Louis Derbez, Jorge Garcia, Amaury Morales, Raymundo Rubio
