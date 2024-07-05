Likewise, the other signing was Andres Montanoprecisely from the Mazatlanwho has already added minutes in preseason, while Jorge Sánchez has already reported to La Noria and it is expected that his incorporation will be made official on Friday, but it seems unlikely that he will appear in the starting lineup, without forgetting that according to several sources, Luis Romo would be close to returning to the club.

On the casualty side they said goodbye to Rafael Guerrero and Luis Jimenez. On the other hand, the Uruguayan Christian Tabo is not part of the plans after returning from his loan, the central defender Carlos Salcedo He is seeking the termination of his contract due to the insecurity issue, so his agent is already looking for a place for him abroad; finally, the Argentine Augusto Lotti also returns and will not be taken into account either.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is out with Cruz Azul for the start of the Liga MX https://t.co/5Ju6fPCOZF pic.twitter.com/qpJ6dmnAMS — The Fans (@laaficion) July 3, 2024

Regarding the casualties, they said goodbye Luis Olivas and Sergio Floreswho finished their loan and return to Chivasapart from that they will not have Alan Medina and Jose Madueñain addition to the Ecuadorian Stiven Plaza (Merida Deer). Finally, the Venezuelan Eduard Bello and the Panamanian Yoel Barcenas They continue to dispute the Copa America 2024.

Victor Manuel Vucetich is the new coach of Mazatlán FC. Multi-champion coach Victor Manuel Vucetich ”King Midas” has been formally presented as coach of the purple team for the 2024 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX. pic.twitter.com/nu7TLoA13y — Sports Zone MX (@ZonaDeportesMX4) May 15, 2024

Goalie: Kevin Mier

Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rotondi, Rodrigo Huescas

Midfielders: Charly Rodriguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Nacho Rivero, Alexis Gutierrez

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Angel Sepulveda

Substitutes: Mateo Levy, Andres Gudiño, Jorge Sanchez, Andres Montano, Erik Lira, Camilo Candido, Bryan Gamboa, Louis Derbez, Jorge Garcia, Amaury Morales, Raymundo Rubio