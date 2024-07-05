This Saturday, July 6th, Chivas debuts in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXreceiving in the Akron Stadium to the Tolucafor Matchday 1. Precisely both teams faced each other in the Playoffs of the Clausura 2024, with the red and white team winning in the quarterfinals by the minimum difference obtained by Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman in the first leg.
Contrary to what many expected, the Sacred Flock did not hire reinforcements that would impress its fans, who once again feel betrayed by the lack of effort from its board, who only saw how the players they had in mind left for another team.
The good news for the Argentine coach Fernando Gago is that he will be able to count on his entire squad, since there are no suspensions or injuries. The one who revealed that he almost got injured in the penultimate preseason match was Javier ‘Chicharito’ HernandezHowever, he already saw minutes in the last match, so he declared himself ready to face the Red Devils, although he will possibly start from the bench.
Now, this week, the Guadalajara team added the Mexican-American midfielder to its ranks. Fidel Barajascoming from the Real Salt Lake of the MLSapart from adding another from the North American championship, Daniel Aguirre of the Los Angeles Galaxyas well as Omar Govea of Striped. For the under-21 categories, the following players were signed: Bruce El-Mesmari and Mauricio Reyesboth from the America.
As for casualties, goodbye was said to Alan Torres (Mazatlan), Ronaldo Cisneros (Queretaro), Jose Juan Macias (Santos Laguna) and Miguel Jimenez (Puebla)while they returned from their loan with Mazatlan, Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores. Finally, after the failure of Mexico in the Copa America 2024, Roberto Alvarado, Chiquete Orozco and Raul Rangel reported this week to get ready prior to Matchday 1.
