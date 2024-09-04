Russian Defense Ministry announces group strike on Ukrainian facilities in Lviv

Russian troops launched a group attack on Ukrainian facilities in the city of Lviv. The Russian Defense Ministry told journalists about this.

The attacks used long-range precision weapons, strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic system.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the strikes hit defense industry enterprises located in Lviv. “The strike targets were achieved. All designated facilities were hit,” the defense department added.

On the morning of September 4, explosions occurred in Lviv, western Ukraine. They were reported to have been heard in the area of ​​the city’s main railway station. As a result of the incident, several streets in the town were closed.