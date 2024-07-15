What a beating that Chivas received on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, from the Liga MXFew would have expected the Sacred Flock to be thrashed 4-2 by Xolos from Tijuana in it Hot Stadiumwith a double from the Colombian Raul ZunigaHowever, controversy was also present, as the refereeing left much to be desired and Javier Hernandez had to stifle the cry of goal, despite having finally scored, but in the end the VAR he cancelled it out of place, of course.
Ultimately, it wasn’t a great night for the team, as there were several individual mistakes, from Gilberto Sepulvedauntil Victor Guzman, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo and Erick Gutierrezthe latter committing a fairly obvious penalty. Added to this, Carlos Cisneros He left the field of play due to an injury, although there was good news, since despite having only five minutes on the field, the youth player Armando Gonzalez scored the second goal for the red and white team.
Overall, it was a difficult match for the entire starting lineup, so it is unknown what the Argentine coach could do. Fernando Gagoapart from that he cannot count on the player who was his starting left winger during the last semester, Pavel Perezwho has a muscle injury.
Although the thrashing was scandalous, it is hardly Pintita will break out of its scheme and continue to rely on its same initial elements.
Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel – The goalkeeper was the least to blame for the Rebaño’s disastrous night, as he could do little in the face of his teammates’ mistakes.
Defense: Chiquete Orozco – The youth player made one of the worst mistakes, since in the last goal when trying to cover the ball so that it could go out, the rival stole it to assist. Faced with criticism, he insisted that he is focused on Chivas, knowing that the Anderlecht from Belgium.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – Tiba also had its faults, as in one of the goals they were beaten on the back, but it should be noted that they avoided a goal by taking the ball out with a slide. It is really unlikely that anyone will come out to give the ball an entrance. Antonio Briseno.
Right back: Alan Mozo – In general, the entire defensive line was far below expectations. Don Centros had little contribution up front.
Left back: Jose Castillo – He was not up to par either, but we would still trust in his abilities both in attack and defense. After the thrashing, he will surely try to be more focused and avoid another similar situation.
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – After that disastrous beating, perhaps the coach realized that he needs someone with the qualities of the Bear. The team does not have another recuperator like him, so it would not be strange to see him or her starting. Omar Govea.
Pivot: Erick Gutierrez – Guti also contributed with a very clear penalty, holding the opponent like a fighter. Despite this, in the midfield, for now he is the most reliable.
Midfielder: Victor Guzman – Given the drop in level of Fernando BeltranEl Pocho may be the new starter in the area. In the first goal for the red and white team, he assisted, but it was controversial, since he handled the ball, although this time the VAR did not say anything.
Left Wing: Cade Cowell – Once again, El Vaquero was the best in attack, as he once again tried to do damage with his runs. He scored by leaving three markers behind, and also assisted on La Hormiga’s goal and on the controversial goal that was disallowed for Chicharito.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo has been far from what he was contributing in the past semester, but his ability on the right side cannot be ruled out. With the injury of Carlos Cisneroswill return to that position.
Forward: Javier Hernandez – It is clear that La Hormiga should have the opportunity to be a starter, but the imposition and hierarchy will put Chicharito back in the starting lineup, especially because this time he was close to scoring. This time the coach did not give him a starting role. Ricardo Marin despite playing as visitors, something that had become habitual.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo
Midfielders: ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Erick Gutierrez
Forwards: Cade Cowell, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez
Substitutes: Oscar Whalley, ‘Pollo’ Briseno, Raul Brigido, ‘Chapo’ Sanchez, Mateo Chavez, Fernando Beltran, Omar Govea, Armando Gonzalez, Ricardo Marin, Fidel Barajas, Leo Sepulveda
