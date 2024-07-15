Ultimately, it wasn’t a great night for the team, as there were several individual mistakes, from Gilberto Sepulvedauntil Victor Guzman, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo and Erick Gutierrezthe latter committing a fairly obvious penalty. Added to this, Carlos Cisneros He left the field of play due to an injury, although there was good news, since despite having only five minutes on the field, the youth player Armando Gonzalez scored the second goal for the red and white team.

Overall, it was a difficult match for the entire starting lineup, so it is unknown what the Argentine coach could do. Fernando Gagoapart from that he cannot count on the player who was his starting left winger during the last semester, Pavel Perezwho has a muscle injury.

Although the thrashing was scandalous, it is hardly Pintita will break out of its scheme and continue to rely on its same initial elements.

Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel

Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo

Midfielders: ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Erick Gutierrez

Forwards: Cade Cowell, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez

Substitutes: Oscar Whalley, ‘Pollo’ Briseno, Raul Brigido, ‘Chapo’ Sanchez, Mateo Chavez, Fernando Beltran, Omar Govea, Armando Gonzalez, Ricardo Marin, Fidel Barajas, Leo Sepulveda