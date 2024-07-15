Cruz Azul will face Xolos de Tijuana this Tuesday, July 16, in one of the most interesting duels of matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024. La Máquina Celeste and the fronterizos debuted in this Liga MX tournament with two consecutive victories each.
Below we tell you which players from the Máquina Celeste should be followed closely for their match against Tijuana on matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024:
Players come and go from La Noria, but one thing is constant: the level offered by Ignacio Rivero. It doesn’t matter if he is put as a full-back, a defensive midfielder or an inside midfielder, the versatile Uruguayan player doesn’t know how to make mistakes. Against Rayados he wore the captain’s armband.
Despite being Cruz Azul’s “big villain” in the Clausura 2024 final, Rotondi has shown personality and has looked more than good in the first rounds of this tournament. The Argentine is supportive in the defensive sacrifice, but his strength is when he goes forward to attack. Against Monterrey he scored a double.
The Greek striker is Cruz Azul’s big bet for the 2024 Apertura tournament. Although it is still too early to talk about his performance, Giakoumakis has shown commitment and has also shown off his physical presence. He will surely repeat as a starter.
Lira is one of the players who has benefited the most from the various departures that the club has suffered. The Pumas youth player is receiving a new opportunity and it seems that he is taking advantage of it. He has been seen with confidence and precision.
Gonzalo Piovi arrived in Mexico amidst many doubts. The Argentine’s first matches with Cruz Azul left a very bad taste in the mouth. However, currently the central defender of La Máquina is one of the most solid and with the best output in all of Mexican soccer. A guarantee in the end.
