The decision of the Swiss Prosecutor’s Office to close the investigation that it was keeping open for the donation of 100 million dollars to Juan Carlos I by Saudi Arabia has once again put on the table the desire of the emeritus king to return to Spain. A return that United We can oppose because it considers that the Swiss country’s decision “does not change anything.” The purple only contemplate his return if it is for the father of Felipe VI to answer to Justice for his “alleged corrupt activities” and take the opportunity to press with a “profound institutional reform.” “The monarchy cannot be designed as a perfect mechanism for corruption,” said the spokesman for the confederal group, Pablo Echenique, on Tuesday.

The PSOE puts itself in profile and leaves the ball on the roof of Felipe VI, although it will be a decision with complete consensus and supervised by the Government. «It is not for us to pronounce ourselves on that decision that corresponds to the emeritus king. We will be respectful of the decision, which will be adopted within the Royal House, “said the spokeswoman for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez.

The Socialists are not opposed to a possible return of the monarch. “If nothing is preventing it, why not come?” They admit privately. But they recognize that this scenario would generate “brutal pressure” against him, the Royal Family and Moncloa. “We are not strangers, but we cannot be hypothetical,” they settle.

At the moment, there have been no contacts or conversations between the Government and the Zarzuela to address the possible return of Juan Carlos I in the short term. The emeritus wants to return to the Zarzuela and recover the economic allocation that Felipe VI withdrew from him in March 2020, something that he has transmitted to his closest environment.

Video.



We can regret the decision of the Swiss Prosecutor’s Office on the King Emeritus. /



EP



The parliamentary partners of the Government warn that if Juan Carlos I returns, he must submit himself like any other citizen to the action of Justice and flatly reject that he can receive an allowance. “He could live in a 60-meter flat and collect the minimum pension no contributory, “said the parliamentary spokesman for Esquerra, Gabriel Rufián.

“End the monarchy”



From EH Bildu they insist that “all people have to face their responsibilities and the King Emeritus cannot be an exception”, so he has trusted that the investigations against Juan Carlos I continue in other judicial instances. “This is linked to the democratic state,” added Mertxe Aizpurua.

The parliamentary spokesman for Compromís, Joan Baldoví, has gone one step further and has demanded that Juan Carlos I “apologize” to the Spanish and the parties that “whitewash” him have asked them to apologize to the public. Along the same lines, the BNG spokesperson in Congress, Néstor Rego, has considered that the Swiss case was filed because “not enough evidence has been found”, but “it is not said that there is no” relationship between the emeritus king and corruption.

For the Galician deputy, the file “is not going to clear the name of the Bourbons or cover the generalized corruption of the Royal House,” so that “ending the monarchy is the only decent thing that can be done” on this issue. While Mireia Vehí, spokesperson for the CUP, points out that “no one in a democratic state should be above the citizens.”

PP and Vox support his return



The PP spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, assured this Tuesday that after the Swiss cause was filed, Juan Carlos I “is one more Spanish citizen” who can “return to his country whenever he wants.” “We are not the one who has to tell you where you have to live,” he added, at a press conference in the Lower House.

Video.



The PP affirms that the attacks on the emeritus king seek to “weaken the monarchy” /



EP



“You can come when you want, how you want and where you want,” has insisted Gamarra, who has accused the left-wing parties of seeking the “weakening of the monarchy” speaking of the alleged corruption of the former head of state for almost four decades.

In the same vein, the Vox spokesman in Congerso, Iván Espinsoa de los Monteros, has stated that Juan Carlos de Borbón “can return to Spain whenever he wants.”