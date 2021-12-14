Belarus Opposition activist Sjarhei Tsihanouski sentenced to 18 years in prison in Belarus

Tsihanouski was arrested last summer as he ran for the country’s authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election.

In Belarus opposition activist Sjarhei Tsihanouski has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

Sjarhei Tsihanouski is living in exile Svjatlana Tsihanouskajan husband. According to Reuters, Sjarhei Tsihanouski was convicted of inciting, among other things, unrest.

Even Tsihanous Mum Sofia said he was afraid he would never see his son again.

“How many [vuotta]? Eighteen years for my son? For what reason? Oh God. I am 71 years old. I won’t live that long, I won’t see my son anymore. ”

Five supporters of Tsihanouski were also sentenced, with sentences ranging from 14 to 16 years. All convicts have denied the charges against them.

Both the EU and the United States strongly criticize the sentencing of Chechnya.

“These convictions are part of a continuing brutal and systematic repression of all independent opinions in Belarus,” EU Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Peter Stano said.

“Unfortunately, these judgments are just further evidence [Valko-Venäjän] neglect of the regime with regard to international obligations and the human and fundamental rights of Belarus “, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Tsihanouski is a well-known video blogger who was arrested last summer while seeking to become an authoritarian leader in the country. Alexander Lukashenko to run in the presidential election. After that, the wife Sviatlana became a candidate to replace her husband.

Lukashenko declared himself the winner of the presidential election, but Western countries, for example, consider Tshanouskaya the real winner of the election.

