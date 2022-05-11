Jonathan Rodríguez, without a doubt, was one of the key players for Cruz Azul to win its ninth Liga MX title. The ‘Cabecita’ arrived at the Celeste Machine in January 2019 and became an important player for the cement workers from the first minute. With this jersey, the Uruguayan attacker played 109 games, scored 50 goals and gave 12 assists. In January 2022, the Uruguayan element left the sky-blue club to join Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia.
‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez indicated that his departure from Cruz Azul was due to the fact that he felt that his cycle with the team had already been completed and that he made the decision together with his family to try his luck in Arab soccer. “It was very difficult for me to make this decision, I was very happy at the club, I felt very loved by the people and I am very grateful to them for this opportunity they are giving me,” said the Uruguayan in his farewell video.
Rodríguez has not had the desired performance and regularity in Al-Nassr. ‘Cabecita’ adds just six participations and one goal with his new team. In this context, some media have suggested that the Uruguayan could return with the Celeste Machine in the short term. According to a report from the El Futbolero portal, which has been taken up by Arab media, Cruz Azul would offer seven million dollars to rehire the player.
Adrián Esparza Oteo, a reporter for the TUDN network and an insider for Cruz Azul, said he was unaware of this movement and pointed out that it would seem like a strange operation because the Uruguayan soccer player was the one who wanted to leave the team and the country.
After his departure to Arab football, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez has lost his place in the Uruguayan team and his chances of attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are increasingly reduced.
