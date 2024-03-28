This Saturday, the Allianz Arena will witness a new chapter of the German football classic between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. A vibrant clash that, although it will not have a direct impact on the fight for the title, since both teams are a considerable distance from Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, promises to be a high-voltage spectacle.
Both Bayern and Dortmund are in great form. The Bavarians, with Tuchel at the helm, have won their last two games in the Bundesliga, while Edin Terzić's black and yellow have accumulated three consecutive victories.
The match, which will be played at 6:30 p.m. Spanish time and can be seen live on #Vamos, will undoubtedly capture the attention of all football fans.
Bayern Munich:
Borussia Dortmund:
FC Bayern
Goalie: Ulreich
Defenses: Laimer, De Ligt, Kim-Min Jae and Davies
Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Müller and Gnabry
Forward: Choupo Moting
Borussia Dortmund
Goalie: Meyer-Schade
Defenses: Wolf, Süle, Ryerson and Maatsen
Midfielders: Ozcan, Can and Brandt
Forward: Reus, Sancho and Füllkrug
