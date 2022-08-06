The Tigres UANL are the leaders of the general classification of the Apertura 2022 tournament, after six dates with 15 units, however, their leadership could be in danger this week when they face the Tuzos de Pachuca on matchday 7 in the ‘ Beautiful Airosa’.
And it is that they will not only face the runner-up of the previous competition, they will do so with multiple absences in their squad due to various injuries to their players, in addition to suspensions due to expulsions.
Luis Rodriguez, Florian Thauvin Y Yeferson Soteldo, they will not be taken into account due to their injuries; while, John Paul Vigon Y Jordy Caicedothey will not be either because they received red cardboard on the previous date.
The Mexican midfielder and the Ecuadorian attacker were expelled in the duel against Club Tijuana, unfortunately for the feline cause, the appeal of the South American soccer player did not proceed and they will not be able to see activity over the weekend.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team reported through their social networks that the Venezuelan soccer player injured his right abductor and for the time being was not considered to travel to Pachuca.
As he ‘chaka‘ Like the French attacker they are doing isolated work to be able to recover from their respective injuries and thus return to group work as soon as possible to be taken into account.
UANL Tigers Alignment (4-3-3) | Nahuel Guzman; Javier Aquino, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesus Angulo; Sebastian Cordova, Rafael Carioca, Guido Rodriguez; Nicolás López, Raymundo Fulgencio and André-Pierre Gignac.
