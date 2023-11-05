After the tough defeat against FC Barcelona after playing a great game, Imanol’s men now have to set their sights on the UEFA Champions League to play the second leg against Benfica. The Basque team is ranked first and dreams of finding a place in the next phase of the tournament. Below we leave you the possible lineup of Real for this match
BY: Remiro – The Spanish goalkeeper is number one when it comes to goalkeeping. It is almost impossible for him not to be seen as a starter.
LD: Traore – Hamari Traore has arrived for free this summer, but at the moment he is more than fulfilling his duties and covers one of Real Sociedad’s weakest positions.
DFC: Zubeldía – The Spanish would be another of the common pieces that this team has. The chances of seeing him as a starter are high.
DFC: Le Normand – One of the young people in the defensive line and called to be the leader of the Real defense. The Franco-Spanish center back is having a great season so far.
LI: Aihen Muñoz– With the injury of Scottish Kieran Tierney, Ahien Muñoz will be in charge of the Basque team’s left-back.
MC: Zubimendi – As the axis, without a doubt we will see Martín Zubimendi, another vital piece of this team.
MC: Mendez – Brais is another of the assets that this team has to unbalance. Most likely he will start against Benfica.
MC: Mikel Merino – The balance of this team without questioning anything is Mikel Merino. Undisputed holder.
EI: Barrenetxea – The midfield is completed by Barrenetxea, who is one of the players who is drawing the most attention of the txuriurdin team in the team’s offensive field.
ED: Takefusa Kubo– Without a doubt, the most unbalancing piece that Real Sociedad has is the young Japanese player. His start to the season is within the reach of very few, and every time he touches the ball you can feel the tension in the rival defenses.
DC: Oyarzabal– The most experienced in the attack is undoubtedly Oyarzabal and the coach knows this. For these nights, he is the ideal. He will be the leader in attack.
What the Real Sociedad lineup would look like on the field (4-1-3-2):
Goalie: Remiro
Defenses: Traore, Le Normand, Zubeldía, Tierney
Midfielders: Barrenetxea, Merino, Méndez, Zubimendi
Fronts: Oyarzabal, Kubo
