Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will have an important event next Tuesday to play a new round of the AFC Champions League in Qatar, and they will do so against Philippe Coutinho’s Al Duhail. The Saudis are in great shape for this match and will surely make things difficult for their rivals.
Below we show you all the necessary information for the preview of the match between Al Nassr and Al Duhail
In which stadium is Al Duhail vs Al Nassr played?
City: Doha, Qatar
Stadium: Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium
Date: Tuesday, November 7
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
How can you watch Al Duhail vs Al Nassr on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al Duhail vs Al Nassr on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al Duhail vs Al Nassr on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al Duhail vs Al Nassr on television in the United States?
Fox
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Rayyan
|
3-2V
|
Qatar League
|
Al Shamal
|
1-2V
|
Qatar League
|
Al Nassr
|
4-3D
|
AFC
|
Al Gharafa
|
0-2V
|
Qatar League
|
Persepolis
|
0-1D
|
AFC
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Khaleej
|
2-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
1-0V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Fayha
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Duhail
|
4-3V
|
AFC
|
Damac FC
|
2-1V
|
Saudi League
The Qatari team will not have any injured players for this match. The locals will have all their troops to play this AFC Champions League match
The team coached by the Portuguese coach of Al Nassr, Luís Castro, will not have any injured or suspended players to play this round against Al Duhail. You will have all your players available.
Al Duhail: Salah Zakaria; Al Brake, Rüben Semedo, Ayman, Moon Hwan Kim; Ali Almoez, Karim Boudiaf, Coutinho, Assim Madibo, Ismaeel Mohammad; Olunga
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Laporte, Mohammed Qassem; Ótavio, Brozovoc, Seko Fofana, Talisca, Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Duhail 1-2 Al Nassr
