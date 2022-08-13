Club Universidad Nacional will receive Club América at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on the corresponding day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, the auriazul team hopes to achieve its first victory since the arrival of Daniel Alves and what better than against the Eagles in the Clásico Capitalino.
The university team accumulates three consecutive games with draws and they hope to get the three points once and for all, the team led by Andres Lillini He comes from losing 6-0 against FC Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy.
Meanwhile, the azulcrema team has just won against the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez and they hope to maintain their positive streak.
In this way, in the following list we present the possible alignment and tactical scheme that the Pedregal squad could send to the Ciudad Universitaria field.
- Pumas UNAM XI
Q: Julio Gonzalez – Gonzalez He has remained the starting goalkeeper of the feline group and has won the game against Gil Alcalaso for the time being he would continue in goal.
DFD: Pablo Bennevento – The 22-year-old youth has remained as a starter on the right wing despite the arrival of Daniel Alves who has played inside, so there is nothing new in the position.
CB: Palermo Ortiz – The Mexican central continues as a duo of the Argentine central Freirereason why it will be headline the weekend.
CF: Nicolas Freire – The Argentine defender is the captain and is obviously an immovable member of the capital team, so he will be present from the start as usual.
DFI: Adrian Aldrete – The experienced Mexican defender came to take over the left flank and so far has not relapsed from his injuries that affected him in the last year.
MD: Dani Alves – The experienced Brazilian soccer player has not had a break since his arrival in Mexico and has taken over a place in the starting eleven, so it is expected that as a right midfielder he will continue to be a starter.
MC: Higor- The Brazilian is an immovable piece in the scheme of Lilliniso next to his compatriot Alveshopes to complement each other even better.
IM: Leonel Lopez – The Mexican is another of the players who have earned a place in the team of Lilliniso it seems that it will remain as one of the headlines.
DD: Eduardo Salvio – The Argentine soccer player came to the team to become an immovable starter, his quality has been essential for the best performance of the team in recent weeks.
DC: Juan Ignacio Dinneno – The Argentine attacker has not had a break since last weekend when the club traveled to Spain and during the week he played at the MLS 2022 All-Star Game in the United States, so depending on your physical condition it will be determined whether you will be a starter or not, otherwise Diogo de Oliveira could be the owner.
DI: Gustavo del Prete – The Argentinian striker is another one who has earned a place as a starter, still without finding his best goalscoring moment, but he continues to receive the confidence of the coaching staff.
