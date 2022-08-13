HS Environment | The children abused and threatened the stork that landed in the Vantaa park – “They were really cruel”

A group of children treated the stork that had landed in Kartanonkoski’s park with harsh measures.

In the middle a stork that landed in a residential area was violently attacked by children in Vantaa’s Kartanonkoski.

The large bird that landed in the area’s park was harassed, beaten and threatened.

A person who lives in the neighboring residential area in Pakkala Livi Salme witnessed how the bird was treated.

“A group of boys around 10-12 years old threw stones at the stork and hit it with sticks. One boy even said he was going to kill the bird. They were really cruel,” says Salme.

The stork was at the pond in the park for several days.

“The children play on the playground near the pond. If a stork came near, the children immediately ran towards it with stones in hand,” says Salme.

The stork had time to spend about four days in the park.

Strait and a few other adults tried to intervene.

“They sniffed and said it was just a game. They didn’t see anything wrong with the situation.”

Salme posted an update about the bird in a Facebook group focused on saving animals, where it was noticed by a volunteer animal rescuer Sanna Hagelberg.

He caught the stork together with other volunteers on Monday. The bird was delivered to Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital.

“The animal keeper examined the stork from all sides, and no injury was found. It was really starving and skinny. The bird was in such bad shape that it had not been able to sting the children,” Hagelberg says.

Hagelberg is shocked by the children’s actions. According to him, one resident said that the children even threatened to stab the stork.

“Unfortunately, these cases happen repeatedly in the summer, especially because the baby birds are on the ground. I don’t know if cases are more frequently reported these days or if children have started abusing animals more,” Hagelberg reflects.

Capital region chairman of the animal protection association Nella Muurinen does not directly endorse the claim that violence against animals by children has necessarily increased.

“I don’t know if it has actually become more common, since it has always been there in some form. It is difficult to say whether the cases are only coming to light more now. In any case, it’s an annual problem.”

According to Muurinen, children model themselves on the actions of the adults around them.

“Now it’s common for grown people to let their dogs attack geese. There are a lot of geese with damaged wings and legs moving around outside, which have probably been attacked by a dog,” says Muurinen.

According to the zookeeper’s assessment, the stork was starving.

For children the image may remain that birds can be treated however it hurts. Muurinen says that children may treat birds badly even in the company of their parents.

“If you comment on the matter, you often get yelled at from parents. Some people consider it perfectly permissible to throw stones at an animal, especially if it’s a seagull or a goose, which they don’t like anyway,” explains Muurinen.

Intervening in cases can be difficult for bystanders. According to Muurinen, it would be good to teach your own children through empathy that even animals feel pain and fear, and that they should not be bullied.

According to Muurinen, a child protection report can be filed for animal cruelty committed by a child.

“Making a report is usually a bit of a challenge, because you need the child’s name for that. I do know of cases where, for example, residents have reported a child living in the same housing association,” he says.

“Harming and bullying a wild animal is always a crime. It should also be reported to the police and ensure that they have sufficient information to identify the perpetrator,” Muurinen reminds.