This commitment is of utmost importance for El Tricolor, since the winner of the series will obtain their ticket to the Copa America 2024which will take place in the United States, as happened in the Copa América Centenario.

Now, the combination that is outside the Final Four They will have to play a playoff against the other losers, of which only two will join the continental tournament.

🔥LET’S GO TO THE STADIUM 🗣️This coming November 17th we are going to the stadium and 🏟️ let’s support everyone’s team 🫶🏼.

⚽️🇭🇳Honduras 🆚🇲🇽 Mexico

🗓️ Nov. 17 || ⏰ 7:00P.M.

🏟️ Chelato Uclés 📍TGU

📲Tickets on sale at TENGO#UnitedforH #lahqueinspira #Go Honduras pic.twitter.com/Grp4I8NrRs — The H | Honduras National Team (@LaHSomostodos) November 8, 2023

FOR THE TICKET TO THE AMERICAN CUP 🎟️🏆 This is the call for the Honduran teams to face Mexico in the quarterfinals of the Nations League where the tricolor will seek its place at the Copa América 2024.#Honduras #NationsLeague #Mexican team pic.twitter.com/KYuG2cIzCE — TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) November 8, 2023

Those chosen by Jimmy Lozano! ✍️ The call for @miseleccionmx for the games against Honduras where the ticket to the #America Cup 2024. 🎫🇲🇽 What do you think about it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/EHDaF4aCqc — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) November 10, 2023

Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa

Defenses: Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Jorge Sánchez

Midfielders: Érick Sánchez, Luis Romo, Edson Álvarez

Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Uriel Antuna

Substitutes: Luis Malagón, Toño Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, Sebastián Córdova, Luis Chávez, Santi Giménez, Henry Martín, ‘Chino’ Huerta, Orbelín Pineda, Julián Quiñones, Gerardo Arteaga, Marcel Ruiz, Israel Reyes, Jesús Angulo, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado.