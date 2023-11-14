Next Friday, November 17, the Mexico team is measured to its similar Honduras in it José de la Paz Herrera Uclés Stadiumin Tegucigalpa, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
This commitment is of utmost importance for El Tricolor, since the winner of the series will obtain their ticket to the Copa America 2024which will take place in the United States, as happened in the Copa América Centenario.
Now, the combination that is outside the Final Four They will have to play a playoff against the other losers, of which only two will join the continental tournament.
For these two games, the Catracha team called up the best it has playing abroad, especially the forwards, since they all defend clubs outside their homeland. Among the calls of the Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda are Alberth Elis (Girondins), Bryan Acosta (Portland Timbers) and Romell Quioto (CF Montreal)although the latter became a casualty by not answering the call in time, joining at the same time Kervin Arriaga (Minnesota United) when presenting synovitis in the right knee. Of the 26 selected, only eleven play in Honduras.
The great novelty in the call for Jaime Lozano is the Colombian Julian Quiñones of the America, who has already completed his process to naturalize. After much talk about his possible call, it is now a reality.
Once again El Jimmy went to the elements that are active in Europe such as Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), César Montes (Almeria), Gerardo Artega (Racing Genk), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jorge Sánchez (Porto), Julián Araujo (Las Palmas), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Atenas), Luis Chavez (Dinamo Moscow), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) and Raul Jimenez (Fulham).
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – Nothing new. It seems that in the eyes of the coaching staff, no one can compete with the five-time World Cup winner.
Defense: Johan Vásquez – Perhaps his teams have not had the greatest success in Italy, but the defender is a regular who has earned his presence in the national team in his own right.
Defense: César Montes – From Spain, especially Almería, his club, criticized his call because they consider it a bad investment, however, it could be said that El Cachorro is Mexico’s best element on defense.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo – Although Gerardo Arteaga develops in Europe, it has already been shown that the player of Striped has hegemony in that area.
Right back: Jorge Sánchez – With the absence of Kevin Alvarez due to illness, the Porto man would have no problem being chosen over JUlian Araujo.
Pivot: Edson Álvarez – The hard work of Machín with the Ajax Amsterdam was reflected in his arrival at West Ham United. He remains at a good level and there is no one who can replace him.
Pivot: Luis Romo – Another one who maintains regularity with Monterrey. The Sinaloan will serve as Machín’s companion in the recovery and creation.
Midfielder: Érick Sánchez – It would be unreasonable not to take advantage of the good present of Chiquito, who has just scored a hat trick against Tijuana. However, the other latent option could be Luis Chavez.
Left winger: Hirving Lozano – Despite not continuing in the Naples, Chucky returned with PSV Eindhoven and is once again a benchmark. No other Aztec element has its danger on the left.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – Sometimes the most criticized and questioned of the tricolor squad, but apparently it is the natural choice of Lush because when you put on the green jacket you stand out.
Forward: Raúl Jiménez – Selection decisions are always strange and questionable. You would think that Santiago Gimenez He should be the starting forward due to his actions at Feyenoord, but we will surely see Lobo de Tepeji.
This is what Mexico’s possible alignment would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenses: Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Jorge Sánchez
Midfielders: Érick Sánchez, Luis Romo, Edson Álvarez
Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Uriel Antuna
Substitutes: Luis Malagón, Toño Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, Sebastián Córdova, Luis Chávez, Santi Giménez, Henry Martín, ‘Chino’ Huerta, Orbelín Pineda, Julián Quiñones, Gerardo Arteaga, Marcel Ruiz, Israel Reyes, Jesús Angulo, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado.
