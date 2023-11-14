Milan, shoots his partner and kills himself: she was saved by the nearby hero and is in serious condition

Wounded by a gunshot as she lowered herself from the balcony to escape her companion’s fury. What saved the 36-year-old’s life was the heroic intervention of her downstairs neighbor, who took her into his arms while the man held her at gunpoint. The attacker, 42-year-old Sami Habib Quizena Garcia of Colombian origin, then took his own life. This is what happened yesterday in San Giorgio su Legnano, in the Milan area.

The couple lived in the house of the 36-year-old’s sister and her partner, a security guard by profession. Following yet another argument, the 42-year-old allegedly stole the gun from her brother-in-law by threatening the woman, also Colombian, who was desperately trying to escape from the balcony. While she was being helped by the neighbor on the first floor, the man fired two shots, one of which hit her in the abdomen. Then he returned to the apartment and went to the house of his neighbours, an elderly couple for whom the victim worked as a carer. Here the 42-year-old took his own life. According to Corriere della Sera, investigators are trying to reconstruct the couple’s relationship and understand in what conditions the security guard’s gun was kept.