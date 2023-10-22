Next Wednesday, October 25, FC Barcelona will have to receive a visit from Shakhtar to play the third day of the UEFA Champions League in which FC Barcelona will look for a victory to get closer to the next phase of the tournament. Below we leave you the possible alignment of the culés
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
LHP: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona’s defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
DFC: CHRISTENSEN – Jules Koundé’s injury means that the Dane once again has a place in Xavi Hernández’s eleven. He has to get into rhythm as a starter before reaching the Classic, where the Frenchman is ruled out of all the equations.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE – A young promise of the club, who already showed all his talent last season. Her ability to overflow and contribute in attack will be vital for Barcelona.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The midfielder has become a fundamental player for Xavi at the start of the season and it will be difficult to get him into the eleven. Furthermore, he has not played international matches so he will be rested.
MC: GAVI – The Spanish midfielder Gavi is one of the great promises of FC Barcelona. Gavi stands out for his control of the game, ability to distribute the ball and his tactical maturity despite his youth. His presence in the center of the field adds freshness and quality to the team.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona’s midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
DC: FERRAN TORRES-The loss of Robert Lewandowski will give him the opportunity to regain ownership. He is in a great moment of form, and he wants to continue proving his worth
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team’s midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese.
This is how the alignment of FC Barcelona would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Oriol Romeu, Gundogan, Gavi
Forwards: Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Joao Félix
#lineup #Barcelona #face #Shaktar