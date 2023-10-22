“If Gaza becomes a bloodbath, a carnage, it will not only be Israel’s responsibility“. Rula Jebreal This is how he expresses himself on the crisis in the Middle East, with the prospect of an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. “Sources in Gaza tell us that 4,400 people have been killed, including 1,700 children. They know there will be a ground invasion, the question they ask us is: ‘Ask the Israelis how many deaths there have to be for them to feel safe.’ Palestinians in Gaza know perfectly well what is about to happen, all civil infrastructures can become targets. The land invasion will be in 24 or 48 hours, little changes”, says the journalist to In Onda, on La7.

Jebreal also points the finger at Western leaders: “Israel is not asked to respect international law, it is not asked to distinguish between civilians and militiamen. If Gaza becomes a bloodbath, a carnage, it will not only be Israel’s responsibility. It will undermine the national security of Europeans and Americans, this is already seen as a war by the West against that part of the world.”

The stop to aid “is a collective punishment. It is a military strategy, water and food are used as weapons of war. They do not see the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza as human beings, the Defense Minister called them animals. When make an entire population responsible for the actions of the militiamen, it becomes a collective punishment of a people and it becomes a war crime.”