The team coached by complete a season in the league similar to the historic one of the Arsenal invincibles.
Below we leave you with the possible Bayer Leverkusen lineup for this match:
BY: HRÁDECKÝ – Xabi Alonso's team has only conceded 16 goals so far this season in the Bundesliga, and if they can thank anyone, among many others, it is their goalkeeper. He is having an incredible season and will possibly have many “girlfriends” when he finishes the season.
LD: TELLA: The starting full-back, Frimpong, is suspended due to an accumulation of cards, so the good Nathan Tella will be chosen to occupy the right wing position for this match. The young player is having a great season in the games he is having.
DFC: HINCAPIÉ – The South American center back has been performing at a good level for years, but no one expected what happened this season. His level puts him on par with big world names, and he has adapted to the 3 defense in an incredible way.
DFC: TAH – One of the pillars of this team. He has been at the club since the 15/16 season, and has become a vocal leader of the defense. From there, he distributes, cuts, organizes and decides for his teammates and is demonstrating his level of leadership of the team.
DFC: KOSSOUNOU – After the Africa Cup matches, he is rotating a lot more, but even so, his first half of the season has been very good and for important matches like this he is Xabi Alonso's trusted starter.
LI: GRIMALDO – What can be said about Grimaldo this season that hasn't already been said. Since his stay at Benfica he already looked like an important player, but at 28 years old, the maturity he has acquired both offensively and defensively is unprecedented.
MC: XHAKA- The good Granit Xhaka has managed to transfer all his knowledge and experience to a midfield that he leads impassively. Coming from Arsenal, he is being key for the team, setting the position of many players and being a leader on and off the field.
MC: PALACIOS – The Argentina international is coming back from an injury that has kept him out of the game for several games, but after returning against Colonia, it seems that he is gaining a competitive rhythm again and is showing a high level.
MCO: WIRTZ- One of the greatest talents, if not the greatest, of this team, and top 10 of the future in the world of football. Florian Wirtz is 20 years old but he plays as if he were 8 or 9 older. Quality, liveliness, playing capacity, vision, knowledge, no one can stop him in three quarters of the field and it is a season to remember.
MCO: HOFMANN- Hofmann's substitution in the Europa League was one of the clear signs that Xabi wanted him fresh for the Bundesliga, since being able to complete the season without a single defeat seems to be already one of the objectives marked on the board and he needs his best available players.
DC: PATRIK SCHICK- And finally, the one who will be the 9 of the team. Forward Schick is one of the best players on the team, and his mix of youth and quality is doing a lot for his team this season. The German team needs the best version of the player to continue with the year they are having.
This is what Bayern Munich's lineup would look like (1-5-4-1)
Goalie: Hrádecký
Defenses: Hincapié, Tah, Kossounou, Grimaldo, Tella
Midfielders: Xhaka, Hofmann, Wirtz, Palacios
Forward: Patrik Schick
