The Mossos d'Esquadra have located a woman walking along the AP-7 in Altafulla (Tarragona), totally disoriented after traveling some 700 kilometers from France, where she had disappeared a day before, and whom they identified by the tags on her clothing. from a health center to which he had not returned. This was explained by the head of the Tarragona Investigation Unit of the Mossos d'Esquadra, sub-inspector Marc Bayon, in statements to journalists coinciding with the Day of Persons Disappeared without apparent cause. The 55-year-old woman had been reported missing on February 29 in Saint-Laurent-du-Pont, France, after not having returned to a health center.

The next day, March 1, a Mossos d'Esquadra patrol located her around 6:00 p.m. at the exit of the AP-7 in Altafulla, completely disoriented, when she was walking on the shoulder of the highway, without identification, without money and without any personal effects. The Mossos stopped her vehicle to help her, but they came across the fact that the woman did not know how to tell them who she was or how she had gotten there, and furthermore she only communicated in French. Given this situation, she was transferred to the Santa Tecla Hospital in Tarragona, where she was admitted for medical reasons.

At the same time, the Mossos opened an investigation, as it was a high-risk disappearance, for which they had hardly any clues. But thanks to police efforts, they located labels on the clothing the woman was wearing with a QR code linked to a number, associated with the French health center to which she had not returned. The Mossos contacted the French Gendarmerie, which allowed the woman to be identified, so that on March 6 she was able to meet her family again at the hospital.

Bayon has explained that they are keeping the investigation open to reconstruct how the woman, without financial means or the ability to find her way, traveled 700 kilometers on a transnational trip, so they are collecting images from security cameras to try to locate her.

Although at the moment the Mossos do not rule out any hypothesis, in their investigations with the Gendarmerie they are opting for the possibility that he got on a bus to make part of the journey from France. On the other hand, the Mossos have so far not found any element that indicates that she was drugged or kidnapped and abandoned on the highway.

