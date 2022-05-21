Atlético de Madrid is playing for third position in LaLiga this last day. The rojiblancos travel to San Sebastián to play against Real Sociedad, who with the three points and the defeat of Betis could finish fifth in the competition. Atlético will come out with everything to avoid losing their place against Sevilla, who are one point behind.
This is the eleven of Atlético de Madrid to face Real Sociedad:
Although it was not his best season with the team, Oblak is still a key part of Atleti’s success.
Llorente could return to the position of lane, as he did against Sevilla, to give the team more depth. If he is not in the lane position, he will play anywhere else, he is one of Simeone’s untouchables.
Savic will be one of the three central defenders who play against Real. He’s a key part of the defense, he’s played whenever he’s been available.
The Uruguayan was the one who put Atleti ahead against Sevilla with a good header. Another one that does not leave eleven.
Since his signing for the rojiblancos, Reinildo has ended up making a hole in the eleven. He will be the third centre-back this game, counting on the help of the left lane on defense.
Carrasco gave victory to his team in the derby, and he seems to be in a good football moment because most of Atleti’s danger comes because of him. He will play in the left lane and will have plenty of room to create danger up front.
The African is responsible for uniting the team, preventing the defense and midfield from stretching themselves too much and avoiding dangerous situations for the rival. Fundamental in the Cholo scheme.
The Argentine has had some moments of downturn during the season, but together with Koke it will be important to control the pace of the match. De Paul also arrives well in attack, and could be decisive in the result.
The mattress captain will be, once again, in charge of managing the pace of the match. If Koke is comfortable, Atlético de Madrid suffers much less and reaches the top with much more ease.
He arrived as a good substitute, and he is going to end the season being one of the best strikers on the team. He brings a pace and energy to the game that drives opposing defenses crazy. Ownership of it is very important.
The Frenchman has not had a good season, he is well below the level he has shown in other years. But even so, he is still essential for Simeone and that is for a reason. Griezmann will be in charge of directing the rojiblanco attack one more night.
#lineup #Atlético #Madrid #match #Real #Sociedad #Cunha #Griezmann
Leave a Reply